Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. 461,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,114. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

