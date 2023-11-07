Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $152.19. 16,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.60 and a 52 week high of $161.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.