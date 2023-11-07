Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

