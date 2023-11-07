Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.14. 359,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,413. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

