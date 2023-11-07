Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TIP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 406,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,979. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

