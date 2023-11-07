Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 26,985 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM remained flat at $66.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 92,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,728. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

