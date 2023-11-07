Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 36,192 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,192 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,120,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

