Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 460 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,645. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

