Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 508 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.47. The stock had a trading volume of 222,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,862. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

