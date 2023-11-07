Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 735 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 391,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.38. 249,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,386. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

