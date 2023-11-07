Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Bel Fuse worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $661.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

