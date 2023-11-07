Beyond Meat (BYND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

