B&G Foods (BGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $640.87 million, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.53. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

