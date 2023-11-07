Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Shares of 2,183 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $102.61. 31,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.