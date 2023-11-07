Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

