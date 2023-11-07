Biechele Royce Advisors Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 5.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 76,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.16.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.27 and a 200 day moving average of $245.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

