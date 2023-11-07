Biechele Royce Advisors Has $245,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $44,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

FSK opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

