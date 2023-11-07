Biechele Royce Advisors Has $516,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

