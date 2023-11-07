Biechele Royce Advisors Purchases 54,900 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 4.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. 235,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

