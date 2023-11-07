Biechele Royce Advisors Raises Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for approximately 3.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

