Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

BIOX opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $674.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. The firm includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition.

