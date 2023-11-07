Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $248.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.21.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

