BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BioNTech Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.15. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BNTX shares. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BioNTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

