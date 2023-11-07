Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.22.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
About Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
