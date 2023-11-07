Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

