Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $42.51.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

