Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

BDI has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$428.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

