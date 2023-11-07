Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$7.11 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The firm has a market cap of C$428.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

