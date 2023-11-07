BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $367,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

