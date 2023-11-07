Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,979 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 154.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 329,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 199,824 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,412,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 164,513 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter.

BTT stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

