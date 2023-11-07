Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $81.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Block

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Trading Up 1.8 %

Block stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

About Block

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.