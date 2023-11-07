Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,012,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

View Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.