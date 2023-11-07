BNP Paribas Upgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to “Neutral”

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SRC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.