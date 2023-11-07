BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DCF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

