BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DCF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $8.14.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
