BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.