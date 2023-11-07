BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.43.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.