Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $46.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,017.52. 75,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,009.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,866.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,830.07 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 826.03% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,275.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

