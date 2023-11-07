Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Bragg Gaming Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 0.4 %
BRAG opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $102.71 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.74. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.
