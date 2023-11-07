Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (BRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$11.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$110.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.67 and a beta of 1.25. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.93.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is 2,250.00%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

