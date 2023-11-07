Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45-$7.15 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE BCO traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.42. 205,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,585. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Brink’s by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCO

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.