Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45-$7.15 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Up 8.6 %

NYSE BCO traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. 221,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,649. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Insider Activity

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,559,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCO

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.