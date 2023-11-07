Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading 8.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $76.72 and last traded at $76.34. Approximately 211,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 206,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

