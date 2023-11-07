Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $885.35. The company had a trading volume of 149,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,692. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.03 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $856.60 and its 200 day moving average is $819.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

