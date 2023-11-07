Broadwind (BWEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Broadwind has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $28,483. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

