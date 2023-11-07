Brokerages Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target at $147.50

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.78 and a beta of 1.10. adidas has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
