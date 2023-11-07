Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $12.69

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.0 %

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.