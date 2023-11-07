Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $48.67

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,177 shares of company stock worth $323,960. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

