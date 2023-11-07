Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

