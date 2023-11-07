Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 83.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.1%.

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,776,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

