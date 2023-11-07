Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE BAM opened at C$42.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.04. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 610.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 53.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 5.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

