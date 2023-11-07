Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.41% of Brookfield Renewable worth $136,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BEPC opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

